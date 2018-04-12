Firestone to host the world's best players over 50 next year

Firestone Country Club in Ohio is going from hosting the world's best players to hosting the world's best over 50.

A pair of announcements Thursday began with Bridgestone switching its title sponsorship at Firestone from a World Golf Championship to the Senior Players Championships, regarded as one of the five majors on the PGA Tour Champions.

It allows Firestone to remain a big part of the summer golf schedule, where it has been since the Rubber City Open in 1954.

The South Course at Firestone held the PGA Championship three times, most recently in 1975, when it was won by Jack Nicklaus.

It was best known for hosting the original World Series of Golf, which began in 1962 as a four-man exhibition of the major champions that year, became a regular event in 1976 and then a World Golf Championships event when that series began in 1999. The WGC has been held at Firestone every year except for 2002, when it was played at Sahalee Country Club outside Seattle.

The FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, will take over as a WGC event starting next year. An announcement on that change was expected later Thursday.

The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will be played July 12-15, 2019, with the winner getting a spot in The Players Championship. The senior event was played at nearby Canterbury Golf Club from 1983 to 1986.

Since then, the Senior Players has moved to nine cities.

Firestone has a water tower in the shape of a golf ball on a red tee at the 54-hole course in Akron. It became a course that Tiger Woods dominated, winning eight times between 1999 and 2013, with only two finishes out of the top 10.

His last PGA Tour victory was at Firestone in 2013 when he won by seven shots. He hasn't played there since 2014 and won't be eligible for the final edition of the Bridgestone Invitational in August unless he wins or gets into the top 50 in the world. Woods currently is No. 88.