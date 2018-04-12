Pavan, Humana-Paredes capture gold at Commonwealth Games

Sarah Pavan can add a Commonwealth Games gold medal to her ever-growing list of achievements.

Pavan, a Kitchener native, along with her teammate, Toronto’s Melissa Humana-Paredes, became the first women to capture gold in beach volleyball competition at a Commonwealth Games.

The duo, ranked No. 1 in the world by FIVB, beat hometown favourites from Australia, Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar, in two nail-biting sets.

Before the Games, Pavan said the Australian pair would give the biggest test, and that came to fruition as Clancy and Artacho del Solar gave the Canadians all they could handle in the rainy, windy conditions on the Gold Coast.

Earlier in the day, Canada’s men’s team of Sam Schacter and Sam Pedlow settled for silver after dropping the gold-medal match to an Australian pair of Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann.

Canada's women went a perfect 6-0 in the tournament without dropping a set, earning defeats over Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, and England before beating Scotland and Cyprus in the quarter and semifinals, respectively.

Following her legendary indoor volleyball career at Forest Heights, Pavan went on to have an illustrious career at the University of Nebraska, and she was also recognized for that on Wednesday, April 11. Pavan was selected to the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame on the first try, joining the likes of former MLB star Darin Erstad and collegiate football star Mike Rozier as 2018 inductees.

A first-team All American every season at Nebraska, Pavan, 31, was named the nation’s best female volleyball player in 2006, and top female student-athlete in the same year. She graduated in 2008 from biochemistry with a 4.0 grade-point average. Nebraska won the Big 12 title every year of Pavan’s tenure and posted a ridiculous 126-7 record with the superstar on the roster.

After switching from indoor volleyball to beach in 2013, Pavan and former teammate Heather Bansley competed for Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics.