Canada diver Meaghan Benfeito wins silver

GOLD COAST, Australia — Canadian diver Meaghan Benfeito won her second silver medal in as many days at the Commonwealth Games, finishing runner-up to Australia's Melissa Wu in the 10-metre platform Thursday.

The 29-year-old from Montreal won silver Wednesday with teenage partner Caeli McKay of Calgary in the 10-metre synchronized platform at the outdoor Optus Aquatic Centre. McKay was sixth Thursday.

Benfeito won the individual 10-metre event in the Glasgow games four years ago. She also won the 10-metre synchro event in 2014 with the now-retired Roseline Filion and a bronze in the 10-metre synchro in 2006.

Also Thursday, Montreal's Philippe Gagne won silver in the men's three-metre springboard behind England's Jack Laugher.