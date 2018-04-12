Buffalo Bills place guard Incognito on reserve/retired list

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have placed Richie Incognito on their reserve/retired list in a move confirming the offensive guard's intention to abruptly quit football after 11 seasons.

The Bills announced the move Thursday, two days after Incognito indicated he was "done" in a series of interviews and messages posted on his Twitter account.

Incognito cited health concerns involving his liver and kidneys as the reasons to retire. He also expressed second thoughts over accepting a pay cut when restructuring the final year of his contract.

He started all 36 games at left guard over three seasons in Buffalo, and after the Bills provided incognito a second chance at playing following his role in the Miami Dolphins' bullying scandal in 2013.