Ohtani eager for more as Angels balance work for 2-way star

"It's really trying to balance a little bit of a guy's ability obviously to swing the bat, and balance that with the need for him to be ready to pitch," Scioscia said. "The biggest thing is we will be flexible, so it's not in concrete. We'll check with him and see when he's available and we'll go from there."

Ohtani has started three consecutive games only once so far — and he homered in each of those at home, a stretch that included a day off between series.

He was the first AL player to homer in three games in a row in the same season he started a game as a pitcher since Babe Ruth did it for the fifth time in 1930. The last player that had been the winning pitcher twice and hit three homers in his team's first 10 games was Jim Shaw for the 1919 Washington Senators.

While the Angels took some infield before the Texas finale, Ohtani stood by the cage with a bat in his hand waiting for BP near where Scioscia was hitting fungo to some infielders. When the manager glanced back at one point, Ohtani flashed him a smile and a thumbs-up.

"His talent level is special. I have nobody to compare to. I've never played with a guy that can hit the ball the way he does, and throw 100 at the time," Angels second baseman Ian Kinsler said. "His regimen is impressive, it's very thought out. He knows what he's coming to the ballpark to do that day, whether it's on the offensive side of the ball or defensive side."

Rangers reliever Chris Martin was teammates with Ohtani the past two seasons in Japan, where they had lockers by each other and shared an interpreter. Martin, who talked with him a couple of times this week, picked off Ohtani at first base in Wednesday's game.

"Super humble," Martin said, describing Ohtani as a teammate. "It's just kind of crazy, all the fame that he gets, even over in Japan, and obviously over here now ... I don't even know if he was really even paying attention to it. He's so focused on playing baseball and being the best he can be over here and just not worried about all the other stuff."

