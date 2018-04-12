Adventure racer Tim Grant among nominees for K-W Athlete of the Year

To Tim Grant, adventure racing is simply a hobby.

That’s why when he was named a nominee for the 2017 Kitchener-Waterloo Athlete of the Year; the 40-year-old was taken by surprise.

“So I found out on a Thursday night. I was actually about to go out the door to play basketball, I play in a pickup league,” Grant explained. “The first person I told my wife, who was sitting on the couch, and it was kind one of those, ‘you’re not going to believe this’ [moments]."

“I’m not a world-class athlete or anything like that, [but] to be recognized for my accomplishments last year feels good.”

Adventure racing involves a combination of two or more endurance-related sports including paddling, orienteering, off-rail running, biking, and paddling.

Orienteering involves using a compass and map to find a specific destination.

“I grew up playing sports; basketball, soccer, hockey.” Grant said. “I went to university, and I when I graduated, there used to be an eco challenge on TV, I just thought that looked amazing. My wife was always a camper, so I always like to joke that I took camping and it turned it into a competitive sport.”

Grant’s 2017 accomplishments include first and second place in two orienteering races while finishing fifth in a 24-hour Wilderness Traverse adventure race in Parry Sound, ON. His team also finished first in the 24-hour Wilderness Traverse race in Ellicottville, New York.

Adventure racing requires an immense amount of stamina and ability to navigate tough, and sometimes uphill terrain. The races can go 24 hours or more, and competitors can stop for food at checkpoints. Pacing is obviously very important and a lot of the race includes walking.

“A true adventure race is a team sport. You’re a team of three or four, and your together the whole time, it’s not a relay,” said Grant, a graduate of the University of Waterloo.