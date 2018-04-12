Florida's rebuild would get tougher without Jalen Hudson

Point guard and highly touted ballhandler Andrew Nembhard leads a group that includes wing player Keyontae Johnson and shooting guard Noah Locke.

"I just wish all three of them were juniors immediately," White said. "I think they are all competitive, high-character guys, a little bit more outgoing, possess leadership skills and they come from really good programs as well. Not that they are ready to start, (but) ... I think all three of them will have a chance to make an impact. But I don't want to get way too ahead of myself because they are freshmen."

Here are some other things to know about the Gators heading into the offseason:

MORE HELP COMING: Forwards Isaiah Stokes and Chase Johnson sat out last season with injuries and should be ready to go this summer, essentially giving White two more newcomers.

Stokes, the younger brother of former Tennessee standout Jarnell Stokes, has lost 30 pounds since arriving on campus and has fully recovered from knee surgery.

"He looks like a different guy," White said. "He's working hard and feels better about himself. It's starting to come a little bit faster, too. I guess that's how it works."

Johnson played in four games before suffering a second concussion in practice and was shut down for the season. He has been cleared for noncontact practice.

"He's 100 per cent right now," White said. "We just don't want to risk anything. He went so long without playing (that) we don't want a ton of contact there to risk another injury. But yeah, he looks great."

GAK SURGERY: Center Gorjok Gak had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last week after playing with pain and swelling all season. He will need four to six months to recover. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 29 games while averaging 8.9 minutes.

GRAD TRANSFER? If Hudson leaves, the Gators would have one scholarship available for next season. White landed Koulechov last year and Canyon Barry the year before, so he has a strong track record with graduate transfers.

"That's definitely a possibility," White said. "It's hard for us right now, though, to really take that step and pursue guys wholeheartedly. We're in a tough spot. We can't pull the trigger on anybody. Our top recruit is Jalen, in that sense. We're not about to tell Jalen, 'Hey, why don't you just go ahead and we'll replace you.' If he wants to come back, he's going to be welcome, of course."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press