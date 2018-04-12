Hawks' Bembry diagnosed with fractured right wrist - again

ATLANTA — DeAndre Bembry's season full of injury woes ended with the Atlanta Hawks' second-year forward being diagnosed with his second fractured right wrist.

The Hawks announced Thursday an MRI on Wednesday revealed the fracture. Bembry missed 14 games after he fractured the wrist in Atlanta's season-opener at Dallas on Oct. 14. He also missed a combined 34 games with other injuries, including 16 with an abdominal strain.

The Hawks, whose season ended with a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, say Bembry's expected recovery time is four to six weeks. The team did not say when Bembry, who played in Atlanta's final three games, suffered the injury.

Bembry averaged 5.2 points in 26 games this season. He played three games with the Hawks' G League Erie affiliate.