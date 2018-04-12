Polanco homers twice to power Pirates past Cubs 6-1

Schwarber led off the bottom of the fourth with a drive that landed halfway up the right-field bleachers and tied it at 1. He hit his third home run on a full count and into a steady, chilly wind off Lake Michigan.

Frazier put the Pirates back in front 2-1 in the fifth with a solo shot into the first row of the left-centre bleachers. It was the first homer for the Pirates' leadoff hitter.

Polanco's second homer of the game, a shot to left-centre off Wilson with one out in the seventh made it 3-1. After Wilson walked Josh Bell and Corey Dickerson, Cervelli smacked his second homer this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Bryan Reynolds, a 23-year-old highly touted prospect at Double-A Altoona, will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist. Reynolds was acquired from San Francisco in January in a trade that sent Andrew McCutchen to the Giants.

Cubs: Despite playing while being under the weather, OF Albert Almora Jr. had three hits and scored two runs as the leadoff hitter in Chicago's 13-5 rout of Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Manager Joe Maddon held Almora out of the lineup on Thursday not because of illness, but because of matchups and dispersing playing time among his outfielders. "This is predetermined," Maddon said, while noting Almora "looked like Gumby" on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-0, 5.06 ERA) faces Marlins LHP Dillon Peters (1-1 9.35) in the opener of a three-game series in Miami.

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 5.23) makes his first home start as a Cub and third of the season in a Friday afternoon opener of a three-game set against Atlanta. After being roughed up for five runs in 4 1/3 innings in his Cubs debut at Miami on March 31, Darvish allowed just one run and struck out nine in six innings at Milwaukee last Saturday. The Braves counter with Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 2.25).

By Matt Carlson, The Associated Press