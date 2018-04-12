Jones off to strong start at Players' Championship

TORONTO — Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones is off to a strong start at the Players' Championship.

The reigning world champion is 3-0 to begin the sixth Grand Slam of Curling event of the season after downing Edmonton's Team Roque 8-7 in Thursday's morning draw.

Team Roque, skipped by Laura Crocker, led 7-6 going into the final end, but Jones scored a deuce for the victory. It wasn't looking good early for Jones after she gave up a four-spot in the fourth end to fall behind 6-3.

In the other early women's draws, South Korea's EunJung Kim edged Ottawa's Rachel Homan 6-5, dropping her to 0-3. Homan had her work cut out for her with an afternoon draw against Jones next on her schedule.

Also, Anna Hasselborg of Sweden got by American Jamie Sinclair 7-4, Scotland's Eve Muirhead downed American Nina Roth 6-4 while Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa toppled Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 5-3.

Jones is the defending champion at the event and has won the Players' Championship six times in her career.

On the men's side, Mike McEwen beat Jason Gunnlaugson 8-3 in an all-Winnipeg matchup for his first win of the tournament after back-to-back losses.

Scotland's Bruce Mouat eased by Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 6-1, Brad Gushue of St. John's N.L., downed American John Shuster 7-2 and Scotland's Kyle Smith used an extra end to beat Sweden's Niklas Edin 7-5.

Edin is the defending men's champion at the event.

Action continues at Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre with round-robin play through Friday, and playoffs beginning Saturday.