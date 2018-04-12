Moving parts: Cavaliers to use 10-man rotation in 1st round

Thompson was excused from Thursday's practice because of the birth of his daughter.

Lue trusts all his players. He's had no choice following a turbulent regular season in which he didn't always know who would be available until moments before tipoff. But Lue has depth and intends to use it.

Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley's philosophy in the playoffs was: "You rotate eight players. You play seven. You use six and you trust five."

Not Lue. Not this year.

"You usually go nine," he said. "I think we've been nine in the past, but I think it's going to be important to go 10 for us because I like Clarkson being on the floor with a point guard, so that makes us play 10."

Hill, who has plenty of playoff experience with San Antonio, Indiana and Utah, said Cleveland's versatility may give the Cavs an advantage.

"I've been on a team that played a 10-man rotation in the playoffs, but I haven't been on a team this deep, so I think we'll have a lot of great guys that we can throw out there on the court with big lineups, small lineups," he said. "I think we can play any type of style."

For Hill, the matchup against the Pacers represents a homecoming, as he played for IUPUI and spent five years with the Pacers. It's also a chance to win a championship with James, a former playoff nemesis.

Hill played on those Pacers teams that were eliminated in three straight postseasons by James and the Miami Heat.

That can't happen this time.

"The good thing is we got the best player in the world playing for us," Hill said. "So I'm very excited about that. I don't got to get put out by him this year, which I did a lot in my career. So, I'm happy to be on the other side."

