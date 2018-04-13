Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Boston 5 Toronto 1
(Bruins lead 1-0)
Tampa Bay 5 New Jersey 2
(Lightning leads 1-0)
Columbus 4 Washington 3
(Blue Jackets lead 1-0)
Nashville 5 Colorado 2
(Predators lead 1-0)
San Jose 3 Anaheim 0
(Sharks lead series 1-0)
---
AHL
Manitoba 4 Cleveland 0
Grand Rapids 6 San Antonio 2
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 9 Detroit 3
Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 7 Kansas City 1
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4
Colorado 5 Washington 1
San Francisco 7 San Diego 0
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
(Jets lead series 1-0)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
(Penguins lead series 1-0)
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)
---
AHL
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Tillman 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Fiers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Sanchez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 1-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0) at Miami (Peters 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 1-1) at San Diego (Ross 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Boston 5 Toronto 1
(Bruins lead 1-0)
Tampa Bay 5 New Jersey 2
(Lightning leads 1-0)
Columbus 4 Washington 3
(Blue Jackets lead 1-0)
Nashville 5 Colorado 2
(Predators lead 1-0)
San Jose 3 Anaheim 0
(Sharks lead series 1-0)
---
AHL
Manitoba 4 Cleveland 0
Grand Rapids 6 San Antonio 2
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 9 Detroit 3
Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 7 Kansas City 1
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4
Colorado 5 Washington 1
San Francisco 7 San Diego 0
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
(Jets lead series 1-0)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
(Penguins lead series 1-0)
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)
---
AHL
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Tillman 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Fiers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Sanchez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 1-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0) at Miami (Peters 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 1-1) at San Diego (Ross 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Boston 5 Toronto 1
(Bruins lead 1-0)
Tampa Bay 5 New Jersey 2
(Lightning leads 1-0)
Columbus 4 Washington 3
(Blue Jackets lead 1-0)
Nashville 5 Colorado 2
(Predators lead 1-0)
San Jose 3 Anaheim 0
(Sharks lead series 1-0)
---
AHL
Manitoba 4 Cleveland 0
Grand Rapids 6 San Antonio 2
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 9 Detroit 3
Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 7 Kansas City 1
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4
Colorado 5 Washington 1
San Francisco 7 San Diego 0
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
(Jets lead series 1-0)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
(Penguins lead series 1-0)
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)
---
AHL
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Tillman 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Fiers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Sanchez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 1-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0) at Miami (Peters 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 1-1) at San Diego (Ross 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press