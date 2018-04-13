Semenya wins 800, completes middle-distance double

GOLD COAST, Australia — When Caster Semenya accepted the honour of being South Africa's flag-bearer at the Commonwealth Games, she promised her country she'd bring home two gold medals.

The world and two-time Olympic 800-meter champion won her favoured event on Friday night to complete the middle-distance double, adding the 800 title to her earlier victory in the 1,500. She won both in games-record times.

Semenya narrowly missed the double at the world championships last year, winning the 800 but taking bronze in the longer race.

She didn't leave anything to chance on the Gold Coast. Semenya dictated the pace from the start of the final and maintained a commanding lead for the most of the race to finish in 1 minute, 56.68 seconds.

Kenya's Margaret Nyairera Wambui, the Olympic bronze medallist , took silver in 1:58.07 and Natoya Goule of Jamaica ran a career-best 1:58.82 to win the bronze.

After competing in seven disciplines in two days, England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the heptathlon with 6,255 points, a margin of 122 over silver-medallist Nina Schultz of Canada.

Johnson-Thompson held a 126-point lead over Schultz overnight and extended her lead to 225 with a competition-best 6:50 metres in the long jump, the fifth of seven events. Schultz cut the margin with superior marks in the javelin and the 800 but not by enough to threaten for gold. England's Niamh Emerson ran the fastest time in the 800 to overhaul Celeste Mucci for the bronze.

Olympic and world champion Conseslus Kipruto won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a meet record time of 8 minutes, 10.08 seconds to lead a sixth consecutive Kenyan sweep of the medals in that event at the Commonwealth Games.

Urging his teammates on as he moved into lane two coming out of the final curve, Kipruto started his celebrations halfway down the last stretch and was followed in by Abraham Kibiwott.

Canada's Matthew Hughes was in strong position for a bronze medal to break Kenya's monopoly of the medals but, despite a desperate dive across the finish line, he couldn't hold off the fast finishing Amos Kirui. Hughes was fourth at Glasgow four years ago as well.