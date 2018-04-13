Impact, Red Bulls ready to renew rivalry

"After the last round of Champions League I think every team lost the following week, but New York's a bit of a unique one because they're much younger than most of the teams in their situation and they've shown they're not scared to mix a lot of their younger guys into league play," said Bush. "They've done really well to get results when doing that.

"They have a very unique style. They press all over the field. They're very fit. We have to be prepared for them throwing out their best possible lineup in the best way they can. We'll be ready for their top guys. It's going to be one of the biggest challenges we've had this year."

Garde made major roster changes since he look over from Mauro Biello in November, so many will get a first look at the Red Bulls. New York also has new blood, although stalwarts like goalie Luis Robles, defender Kemar Lawrence, midfielder Daniel Royer and striker Bradley Wright-Phillips remain.

Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl told the MLS website this week his team needs a quick in change in mindset from the Champions League to MLS play.

"I think it is going to be a test for us to control our emotions and be able to switch our view to the most important thing, which is the thing ahead of us," Muyl said. "Although it was a wild ride for us and something we all cared about, now we have to focus on the task at hand and work our way up the charts and try to get in playoff position."

The Impact will play away from home for a fifth time in six matches to open the season, but at least they will be back on a grass pitch after seeing artificial turf in four in of their first five games. A forecast of 24C for the New York area should also help.

"We have changed a lot and the Red Bulls too, so it's a different match," said Piatti. "They have a good team, so we have to do the good things we did in Seattle (a 1-0 away win on March 31) to win there."

Striker Matteo Mancosu also returned from a calf injury this week, but Garde said he may need more time to build up his fitness before he can start. That suggests that Jeisson Vargas, who leads the team with two goals, will get another start up front.

The Impact return home next week to face Los Angeles FC.

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press