Florist on the run to deliver flowers to grieving

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The only florist shop in a grieving Saskatchewan community says it's receiving orders from around the world to send flowers to anyone and everyone affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Ruth Brinkman, who works at Humboldt Florist, says staff have been busy taking orders since word first broke that a transport truck and the junior hockey team's bus had collided.

Brinkman says calls have been coming in from everywhere, including “lots from the U.S.A. and even from Australia.”

The death toll has reached 16 and several other people are still in hospital.

Brinkman says the florist has received support and offers of help from flower shops across Saskatchewan.

She says Humboldt residents have brought in coffee and treats and offered their services as the business works around the clock to fill what it estimates to be hundreds of orders.

The first of the victims' funerals was held on Thursday and three more were scheduled for Friday.

The busy florist said the number of orders since last week — many for flowers in the team colours of green and yellow — is "beyond our comprehension."

She said blooms are being sent to “families, billets, anyone with a connection to Humboldt … the town office, RCMP, businesses, just everyone.”

Brinkman also said support from other florists in the province has been overwhelming.