Paul Dunne takes 3-shot lead at Spanish Open

MADRID — Paul Dunne shot a 7-under 65 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Spanish Open on Friday.

The Irishman had nine birdies at the Centro Nacional de Golf, moving to 13-under for the tournament. Dunne finished in style with four birdies in his final five holes.

"It's just one of those days. I went on playing, I wasn't really thinking about the score," Dunne said. "Playing early I got the best of the greens so it was a pretty steady day. My game is in good shape, I'm feeling good. I see a lot of birdies around this course if the weather stays like this."

Nacho Elvira of Spain, Brett Rumford of Australia and Callum Shinkwin of England are in a three-way tie for second at 10-under.