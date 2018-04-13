Twins postpone game against White Sox because of rain

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Chicago White Sox because of rain, with wintry weather also threatening the rest of the series.

The team announced the decision Friday afternoon, four hours before the scheduled first pitch. No makeup date was set. Forecasts called for snow overnight, with potential for more than a foot of accumulation throughout Saturday and Sunday.

One benefit of the bad weather this month for the Twins has been the shortening of their rotation, allowing right-hander Phil Hughes to take his time in recovery from a strained left oblique muscle. He was on track to pitch on Friday.

The Twins already had one game postponed this homestand against the Seattle Mariners, moving it to May 14.