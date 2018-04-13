DeChambeau shoots career-best 64 to take Harbour Town lead

After an opening 69 at Harbour Town, Poulter put on a dazzling second-round, bogey-free display.

Poulter briefly took the lead alone with a 16-foot birdie on the par-3 seventh. He had a chance to reach 10-under, but lipped out an 8-footer on his final hole, the ninth. Poulter has shot five sub-70 rounds in his last six times around Harbour Town.

Poulter said his Houston victory wiped away any concerns holding him back. "The win helps a lot," he said. "I can free myself up in my mind. I can start attacking pins and just play free golf. And when you're in that position, sometimes the game feels easy when sometimes it isn't."

Even more remarkable than Poulter's play may have been Kim's scoring. He posted nine birdies along with a triple-bogey 6 on the par-3 14th where he was assessed a two-stroke penalty for touching the sand when he scrubbed the fringe of a bunker following a shot.

Kim quickly erased the error from his mind — and the scorecard — with birdies on the next three holes to regain his lost shots.

"This might be the first time that I've played so well with a triple bogey," Kim said. "But I'm having great feel around the greens and I feel really confident."

Johnson again played simply and steadily in his first Harbour Town appearance in nine years. His game remains good, his confidence high despite so many golfers between him and the lead. "I feel like I'm playing really solid," he said. "I'm giving myself some chances and looking forward to the weekend."

Much of the field thrived in mild, sunny conditions where even the course's typically difficult closing stretch of No. 16, No. 17 and No. 18 along windy Calibogue Sound played much tamer than a typical round. Japan's Satoshi Kodaira followed his 73 on Thursday with the lowest round of the tournament so, a 63, on Friday. Michael Kim went from an opening 76 to 66 in the second round. Dru Love, the son of five-time RBC Heritage champion Davis Love III, improved 11 strokes from his first round with his 66 on Friday.

In all, there were 53 rounds in the 60s among the 130 players who competed Friday.

Among those missing the cut were Paul Casey, Marc Leishman and Tyrell Hatton, all ranked among the top 20.

