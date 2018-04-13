Funeral for youngest Broncos crash victim

Former NHLer Mike Blaisdell became a close friend to Herold's family after he recruited the boy to play with the South Sask Selects, a spring team for some of the top athletes in southern Saskatchewan.

"One kid you couldn't help notice was a big, strong defenceman. He could skate and everything about his hockey abilities just caught your eye," said Blaisdell.

"We knew immediately we have to have this guy."

Blaisdell said Adam had a formidable appetite.

"Those who have fed him over the years can attest to the fact that when he eats, there are sometimes sparks flying off his plate," he said.

"But the nice thing about Adam is that he always had a thankful word for you after that meal. He helped clean up. And the added bonus was that there was no leftovers to put away."

Adam was also never distracted by his phone when he was at the table with adults, he added.

"He was interested and cared about everyone. People mattered to Adam."

Mike Dumelie, who coached Adam on the Prairie Storm Bantam team for two years, read a statement on behalf of Adam's parents, Russell and Raelene, and sister Erin.

"He truly was a small-town farm kid at heart, always content with simple things. He loved the outdoors and being active," they said.

Aside from hockey, his passions included snowmobiling, hunting and water sports at the lake.

The Herolds noted how Robert Munsch was Adam's favourite author when he was a child and many of his books are still proudly displayed in his room.

Dumelie read one of the family's favourite passages: "I love you forever, I like you for always. As long as you're living, my baby you'll be."

