Astros activate Gurriel from 10-day DL

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros activated infielder Yuli Gurriel from the 10-day disabled list on Friday.

Gurriel was suspended for the first five games of the season for a racist gesture made to pitcher Yu Darvish in the World Series. He missed the last eight games while on the DL as he recovered from left hand surgery.

Gurriel went 9 for 21 in five rehab games with Double-A Corpus Christi. He played in one spring training game before undergoing the surgery on Feb. 28.

"It's good to have our whole group back, and Yuli always brings a little bit of life to the party and certainly will bring some good at-bats to the lineup," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.