QMJHL: Armada wins series vs. Wildcats

MONCTON, N.B. — Drake Batherson and Alexander Katerinakis had two goals apiece as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada rolled past the Moncton Wildcats 8-3 on Friday to win their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series in five games.

Blainville-Boisbriand will face the Charlottetown Islanders in the QMJHL's semifinal.

Joel Teasdale put away the eventual winner for the Armada at 7:56 of the second period. Samuel Bolduc, Mathieu Boissonneault and Thomas Ethier also scored, while Emile Samson made 21 saves for the win.

Alexander Khovanov, James Phelan and Simon Le Coultre scored for the Wildcats, who got 28 saves from Matthew Waite.