Brooke Henderson settles for 1-shot lead in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Canadian Brooke Henderson settled for a one-stroke lead after late struggles on the greens Friday in the Lotte Championship.

Five strokes ahead early on the back nine, Henderson four-putted the par-3 16th for a double bogey and bogeyed the par-4 18th. She finished with a 1-over 73 to drop to 9 under with a round left.

Seeking her sixth LPGA Tour victory, the 20-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., opened with bogey-free rounds of 68 and 66 at Ko Olina.

Mo Martin was second after a 72. The 2014 Women's British Open champ countered two bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 13th.