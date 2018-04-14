Dwyer scores 99th goal, Orlando City tops Union 2-0

CHESTER, Pa. — Dominic Dwyer scored his 99th career goal off Sacha Kljestan's 86th assist and Orlando City beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Friday night.

Orlando (3-2-1) won for just the second time in its last nine road games. Philadelphia (1-2-2) is winless in its last four matches.

Dwyer gave Orlando City its first lead of the season in the 38th minute. Kljestan chipped it over the defence and Dwyer timed his run perfectly to curl it around a charging Andre Blake.

Seven minutes later, Chris Mueller dribbled it from near midfield and capitalized on a defensive giveaway at the top of the 18-yard box for the rookie's second goal.