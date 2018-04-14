Ohtani's electrifying start to MLB career a big hit in Japan

Even some of the biggest names in Japanese baseball have been taken aback by Ohtani's early success.

"His success in pitching was to be expected," said Japanese home run king Sadaharu Oh. "But to do that well in batting is surprising to everyone, Americans as well."

Author Robert Whiting, who has written several books on Japanese baseball, including "The Meaning of Ichiro," says Ohtani has the potential to surpass the popularity of Nomo, Suzuki and Hideki Matsui.

"It's hard to top a guy who wins two games and hits three home runs in a week," Whiting said. "He is very affable and could well have a long career in American baseball __ but most likely as a pitcher."

Isao Harimoto, who holds the record for most hits in Japanese baseball, saw Ohtani's three straight homers as proof Japanese baseball is catching up to the major leagues.

"Maybe it's luck or the level of American pitchers has fallen," Harimoto told Sunday Morning, a weekly news and sports program. "Three straight homers is pretty remarkable."

Some have noted that much of Ohtani's success so far has come against the lowly Oakland A's, a team that is off to a rocky start.

Still, there is no denying that Ohtani has created a big stir back home and an outpouring of national pride. His model good looks and humble personality also add to his popularity.

He is already a pitchman for sporting goods and mattresses, and there are undoubtedly more endorsements on the way.

"I hope he does well both as a pitcher and as a batter," university student Takaki Ueno said. "He's attempting something pretty unique."

One thing is certain. With his strong start, he's set the bar incredibly high. A headline in the Nikkansports newspaper after a game in which Ohtani came in to pinch hit in the ninth inning read "Ohtani fails to homer in fourth straight game."

By Jim Armstrong, The Associated Press