Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Winnipeg 4 Minnesota 1
(Jets lead series 2-0)
Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 1
(Series tied 1-1)
Vegas 2 Los Angeles 1 (2OT)
(Golden Knights lead series 2-0)
---
AHL
Syracuse 1 Utica 1 (OT)
Cleveland 3 Manitoba 1
WB/Scranton 3 Springfield 2
Lehigh Valley 5 Bridgeport 2
Charlotte 5 Providence 3
Rochester 6 Belleville 4
Hartford 2 Binghamton 1 (OT)
Toronto 4 Laval 1
Iowa 3 Milwaukee 0
Chicago 6 Rockford 4
Texas 4 San Antonio 2
Stockton 5 Ontario 2
Tucson 3 San Diego 2
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota ppd.
Boston 7 Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8 Detroit 6
Toronto 8 Cleveland 4
Houston 3 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 5 Kansas City 4
Seattle 7 Oakland 4
National League
Atlanta 4 Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 3
Colorado 2 Washington 1
Miami 7 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Milwaukee 5
San Diego 5 San Francisco 1
Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 7
Interleague
Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 1
---
MLS
Orlando City 2 Philadelphia 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Vancouver 0
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.
(Predators lead series 1-0)
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
(Lightning lead series 1-0)
Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.
(Bruins lead series 1-0)
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
(Sharks lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
San Antonio at Golden State, 3 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Washington at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Morton 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado (Gray 1-2) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-0) at Miami (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 0-2) at San Diego (Richard 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at Colorado, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Winnipeg 4 Minnesota 1
(Jets lead series 2-0)
Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 1
(Series tied 1-1)
Vegas 2 Los Angeles 1 (2OT)
(Golden Knights lead series 2-0)
---
AHL
Syracuse 1 Utica 1 (OT)
Cleveland 3 Manitoba 1
WB/Scranton 3 Springfield 2
Lehigh Valley 5 Bridgeport 2
Charlotte 5 Providence 3
Rochester 6 Belleville 4
Hartford 2 Binghamton 1 (OT)
Toronto 4 Laval 1
Iowa 3 Milwaukee 0
Chicago 6 Rockford 4
Texas 4 San Antonio 2
Stockton 5 Ontario 2
Tucson 3 San Diego 2
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota ppd.
Boston 7 Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8 Detroit 6
Toronto 8 Cleveland 4
Houston 3 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 5 Kansas City 4
Seattle 7 Oakland 4
National League
Atlanta 4 Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 3
Colorado 2 Washington 1
Miami 7 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Milwaukee 5
San Diego 5 San Francisco 1
Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 7
Interleague
Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 1
---
MLS
Orlando City 2 Philadelphia 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Vancouver 0
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.
(Predators lead series 1-0)
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
(Lightning lead series 1-0)
Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.
(Bruins lead series 1-0)
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
(Sharks lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
San Antonio at Golden State, 3 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Washington at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Morton 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado (Gray 1-2) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-0) at Miami (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 0-2) at San Diego (Richard 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at Colorado, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Winnipeg 4 Minnesota 1
(Jets lead series 2-0)
Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 1
(Series tied 1-1)
Vegas 2 Los Angeles 1 (2OT)
(Golden Knights lead series 2-0)
---
AHL
Syracuse 1 Utica 1 (OT)
Cleveland 3 Manitoba 1
WB/Scranton 3 Springfield 2
Lehigh Valley 5 Bridgeport 2
Charlotte 5 Providence 3
Rochester 6 Belleville 4
Hartford 2 Binghamton 1 (OT)
Toronto 4 Laval 1
Iowa 3 Milwaukee 0
Chicago 6 Rockford 4
Texas 4 San Antonio 2
Stockton 5 Ontario 2
Tucson 3 San Diego 2
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota ppd.
Boston 7 Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8 Detroit 6
Toronto 8 Cleveland 4
Houston 3 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 5 Kansas City 4
Seattle 7 Oakland 4
National League
Atlanta 4 Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 3
Colorado 2 Washington 1
Miami 7 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Milwaukee 5
San Diego 5 San Francisco 1
Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 7
Interleague
Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 1
---
MLS
Orlando City 2 Philadelphia 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Vancouver 0
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.
(Predators lead series 1-0)
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
(Lightning lead series 1-0)
Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.
(Bruins lead series 1-0)
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
(Sharks lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
San Antonio at Golden State, 3 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Washington at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Morton 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado (Gray 1-2) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-0) at Miami (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 0-2) at San Diego (Richard 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at Colorado, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press