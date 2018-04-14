Haula's goal in 2nd OT gives Vegas 2-1 win over Kings

Anze Kopitar tried to convert William Karlsson's turnover into a 2-1 lead for the Kings, but his backhand was stymied by Fleury with 5:24 left in the third.

Fleury then made successive saves against LaDue and Kyle Clifford as the Kings tried to capitalize on some of their best chances to take the lead. Minutes later it was Quick making big saves against Haula and James Neal.

Both teams had their chances in overtime, but Fleury and Quick were magnificent between the pipes.

Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar both sent shots wide of Fleury three minutes into the first overtime, and Neal had a pair of wrist shots blocked by Quick at the other end.

After a bad pass by Shea Theodore led to back-to-back chances for Tyler Toffoli right in front of Fleury, one of Vegas' best penalty killers, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, was called for delay of game, but the Kings couldn't capitalize on the power play.

Later in the extra session, Reilly Smith led an odd-man rush but opted for a game-winning attempt, only to be denied by Quick, who also stopped Marchessault's point-blank shot with less than a minute left in the first overtime.

NOTES: The Golden Knights played their second playoff game on the one-year anniversary of Gerard Gallant being hired as head coach. ... Rock star Gwen Stefani, a Southern California native raised in Anaheim, was shown on the T-Mobile video board delivering a "Go Knights Go!" chant during the first period. ... Rock star Vince Neil got the crowd roaring to start the third period by winding up the air raid siren.

By W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press