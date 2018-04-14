Jamaican sprinters leave Gold Coast without gold medals

The Jamaicans won 10 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow four years ago — including the men's 100, 200 and 4x100 relay and the women's 4x100 — and six Olympic golds at Rio in 2016, including Bolt's wins in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay and Thompson's sprint double.

On the Gold Coast, Trinidad and Tobago won more gold medals in the shortest of the sprints, winning the women's 100 and the men's 200.

Blake said the post-Bolt Jamaican team just needs some time to find its rhythm.

"We're going through a transition period," he said. "We were dominating world-wide, and coach is working to get me back to that level so I can dominate again."

Bolt was a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, Blake said.

"To be honest, I'm not going to lie, it's not they're getting better — it's we're not performing," Blake said of the gap between Jamaican sprinters and the rest of the world. "Because if we were performing with the times we're running, they couldn't stay with us."

The Jamaicans finished with seven golds on the Gold Coast, including the women's 3,000-meter steeple chase, the women's shot put and triple jump and the women's 4x400 relay, which was the penultimate event on the track program. Australia topped the track and field standings with 10 golds, including field events, the 20K walks and four para events.

England and South Africa had five gold medals. With marathons still to come Sunday, Kenya had four golds and Botswana had three, including the last on the track which Isaac Makwala's 4x400 relay team celebrated with a group session of push-ups.

Three winners picked up the first gold medals for their countries in the meet on Saturday:

— Former world junior champion Neeraj Chopra of India the javelin in 86.47 metres

— Levern Spencer of St. Lucia's won the women's high jump in a season-best 1.95 metres

— Troy Doris of Guyana won the triple jump in 16.88 metres, two centimetres clear of Yordanys Duranona Garcia of Dominica and eight clear of Cameroon's Marcel Mayack.

Two other finals finished in predictable Kenya 1-2 finishes:

World champion Hellen Obiri won the women's 5,000 metres in 15 minutes, 13.11 seconds, holding off teammate Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi, and Elijah Motonei Manangoi won the 1,500 in 3:34.78 from Timothy Cheruiyot.

By John Pye, The Associated Press