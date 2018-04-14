Erik Jones in search of breakthrough win at Bristol

Busch was in the midst of a late run when his No. 41 got into the inside wall and suffered significant damage. The team has gone to a backup car, which means Busch will need to start at the rear of the 39-car field.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Brad Keselowski was in his trailer Friday afternoon when he heard the roar of cars running around the track. He wondered to himself, "What's that?" It turns out nobody had informed Keselowski that the practice session had been moved up 30 minutes.

Keselowski hustled to his car and got in to drive a few laps.

"That was different," he said with a laugh. "I guess they changed the scheduling and we didn't know. I found out the fun way. Better that than the race."

It didn't seem to hurt Keselowski, who wound up qualifying third.

HARVICK STARTS IN BACK: Kevin Harvick has won three Cup Series races already this year, but it won't be easy to win a fourth at Bristol starting at the back of the field. Harvick's suspension broke in practice on Friday and his car hit the outside wall hard. He was not hurt, but was forced to turn to a backup car for the remainder of the weekend.

SHORT TRACK SUCCESS: The Cup Series completes its early spring short track trio of races with Bristol this weekend and Richmond Raceway next weekend. In the past five years Carl Edwards has won three races at short tracks, while Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, and Kurt Busch all have two wins apiece.

KEEP AN EYE ON ROOKIES: Keep an eye on rookies Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. and William Byron, who both posted top 10 finishes last week at Texas and look to carry over that momentum to Bristol.

FINAL PRACTICE: David Ragan had the fastest lap in the final practice Saturday, while Chase Elliott was second fastest and Denny Hamlin third.

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press