Maryland QB situation on hold as Pigrome, Hill await return

"Those guys, I just love their mental approach," Durkin said. "They're so locked in, they're learning the offence and doing all the things that they're able to do right now."

The quarterbacks are already testing their arms, but flat-out running and pivoting in the pocket won't come until later.

"I'm excited to see what they've got in store for us and how they look with this new offence," receiver DJ Turner said. "It's going to be a real competition when camp comes. It will be exciting to see who gets the job."

It's been a long, difficult rehabilitation process for the two quarterbacks, each of whom had such high expectations ruined by injuries that occurred exactly three weeks apart.

"It was our job to keep them up while they were down," Turner said. "Now that they're getting ready to come back, their attitude is up and I feel like they'll be good when their time comes."

Turner will be one of the main targets in an offence that must adjust to the loss of DJ Moore, who left for the NFL after catching 80 passes for 1,033 yards and eight TDs.

If first impressions mean anything, then Durkin will be looking for big things from a team still in search of a starting quarterback.

"I'm very happy where we're at on both sides of the ball," he said after the 90-minute scrimmage. "Really happy to get through today with no injuries."

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press