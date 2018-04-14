Preece earns big Xfinity race pay day at Bristol to pay debt

Brandon Jones bemoaned the final caution that came out late. He gambled by taking on only two tires. Preece, who took four tires, was able to take him on the restart and he pulled away for an easy victory.

Preece was competing with three other qualifying drivers — pole sitter Cole Custer, Christopher Bell and Hemric —for the $100,000 prize.

"I take every race as a chance to build a future for myself," Preece said. "Where I will be after this season I don't have a clue. But I won't be the one that prevents me from getting somewhere. I will do everything I can to make sure that I am not the weak link."

BELL'S CRASH: Bell was one of the pre-race favourites and the stage one winner, but crashed just near the midway point of the race when he couldn't avoid a collision between Vinnie Miller and Cody Ware. He car t-boned Miller, ending Bell's day on the track.

MORE CASH UP FOR GRABS: Next week Allgaier, Gallagher, Jones and Sadler will contend for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize at Richmond. Hemric would have been on that list but his car failed post-race inspection and he was replaced by Jones.

"It's a huge deal to be able to go for that," Allgaier said. "It was disheartening not to be able to (qualify) for it this weekend."

HOT FEET: Custer's gas man Andrew Migliozzi had the boot on his left foot catch on fire during a pit stop early in the race after the gas on the ground outside of the car caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and Migliozzi was not harmed.

TRADING PAINT: After a caution, Sadler and John Nemechek purposely banged in to each other.

SHEPHERD SITS: One week after running in his 1,000th start in a NASCAR national series race, Morgan Shepherd failed to qualify for the Xfinity Series race.

