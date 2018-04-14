Dickerson bunt single in 9th lifts Pirates over Marlins 1-0

MIAMI — Corey Dickerson's bunt single in the ninth inning scored the only run and the Pittsburgh Pirates won a game of small ball, beating the Miami Marlins 1-0 on Saturday night.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon and Miami counterpart Trevor Richards kept the game scoreless into the later innings.

Brad Ziegler (0-3) retired the first batter in the Pittsburgh ninth before Starling Marte reached on a bunt hit. Josh Bell followed with an infield hit that sent Marte to third,

Dickerson then popped up a bunt that landed between Ziegler and second baseman Starlin Castro, allowing Marte to score. Dickerson is 16 for 36 (.444) with nine RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.