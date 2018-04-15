Thompson, Staats lead Swarm over Rush

SASKATOON — Lyle Thompson scored five times and Randy Staats had four goals and four assists as the Georgia Swarm downed the Saskatchewan Rush 16-10 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Jordan Hall and Shayne Jackson each had two goals and three assists and Jordan MacIntosh scored two and set up another for Georgia (9-7), which tied Rochester atop the East division. Kiel Matisz rounded out the offence with a goal and three helpers.

Mark Matthews led the Rush (13-4) with two goals and two helpers. Mike Messenger, Ryan Keenan and Jeff Shattler each added two more goals, Robert Church had a goal and three assists and Kyle Rubisch scored one and set up another.

Swarm goaltender Mike Poulin stopped 39 shots. Saskatchewan's Evan Kirk and Tyler Carlson combined on 36 saves.