Samson's 92 earns Rajasthan 19-run IPL win against Bangalore

BANGALORE, India — Sanju Samson bludgeoned 92 off 45 balls and spearheaded Rajasthan Royals to a 19-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Samson's powerful innings featured 10 sixes and two fours as Rajasthan was put into bat and scored 217-4.

"I'm feeling good, hitting the ball well, but the tournament has just started," Samson said.

Bangalore was restricted to 198-6 in reply, left behind in its run-chase once captain Virat Kohli (57 off 30) and AB de Villiers (20 off 18) holed out in the deep off legspinner Shreyas Gopal (2-22).

Samson took 34 balls to complete his half-century before Rajasthan cut loose in the last five overs and plundered 88 runs.

Jos Buttler scored 23 off 14 as Samson took charge by hitting seven of his 10 sixes off the last 30 balls of the innings.

Seamer Umesh Yadav (0-59) bowled the disastrous last over of the innings, at a cost of 27 runs, as Rajasthan set up host Bangalore for what would have been a record IPL successful run-chase.

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2-22) was the best bowler for Bangalore and, although Chris Woakes also picked up two wickets, he was expensive and conceded 47 runs.

Kohli completed his fastest 50 in the IPL off 26 balls and kept the home team in the game by raising the team's 100 runs in 10 overs.

But inbetween, wicketkeeper Buttler twice let de Villiers off the hook when he missed a stumping and run out chance.