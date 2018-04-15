Yankees-Tigers doubleheader postponed; now set for June 4

DETROIT — Both games of Sunday's doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers have been postponed because of rain.

The games will be made up in a split doubleheader on June 4. The Tigers were scheduled to be off, while the Yankees would have been travelling between games in Baltimore and Toronto.

Game 1 was scratched about three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with Game 2 called in the early afternoon. Rain was forecast to keep falling until Monday morning.

The Yankees and Tigers were rained out Saturday in what had been New York's only scheduled visit to Detroit this year. The Yankees won 8-6 behind two Aaron Hicks homers in Friday's game.