Rahm holds off Dunne to win Spanish Open

MADRID — Jon Rahm shot a 5-under 67 Sunday to win the Spanish Open with overnight leader Paul Dunne two strokes behind.

The fourth-ranked Rahm had six birdies in his final round to end the Centro Nacional de Golf tournament on 20-under 268.

The 23-year-old Spaniard earned his third European Tour win a week after finishing fourth at the Masters in Augusta.

"When I made the decision to come straight from Augusta it wouldn't be to just show up and walk around, I wanted to win this tournament," Rahm said.