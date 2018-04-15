Pirates' Harrison to undergo further evaluation on hand

MIAMI — Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison will undergo further evaluation Monday after leaving their game at Miami when he was hit on the left hand by a 96-mph fastball from Jose Urena.

Tests are planned when the team returns home.

"I've got to get back to Pittsburgh to see the doctors," Harrison said. "There's a little bit of pain."

The Pirates' leadoff hitter, Harrison is batting .263 with one homer and five RBIs. He came into the game Sunday leading the team with 12 runs.