Angels at Royals postponed because of cold temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Los Angeles Angels game with Japanese star Shohei Ohtani scheduled to pitch at Kansas City was postponed Sunday because of cold temperatures.

It was 31 degrees with an 18 mph wind, making it feel like 20 degrees.

The game will be made up on June 25 in Kansas City.

After an Angels' day off Monday, Ohtani will start against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday when the club will open a six-game homestand in Anaheim.