Altherr, Kingery, Phillies win 6th in row, beat Rays 10-4

Span homered and had two RBIs for the Rays, who have lost six straight at home.

Span hit a leadoff homer during a two-run first and walked with the bases loaded in the eighth.

Tampa Bay Gold Glove centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier left after one inning with a sprained right thumb, which happened while sliding into second base, and appears headed to the disabled list.

"I don't want to get too far ahead of it, but he's going to be out," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "There's a chance he's going to miss a chunk."

Kiermaier will have an MRI exam Monday.

"I don't think the odds are in my favour, to be quite honest," Kiermaier said.

Phillies starter Ben Lively lasted just four innings, allowing three runs and seven hits.

Ryan Yarbrough (0-1), making the start on the Rays' fifth bullpen game this season, gave up five runs, three hits, two walks and hit a batter in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (strained right lat) has resumed throwing off a mound and could be back next month.

Rays: Cash said RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow surgery) may return in late May. ... 1B Brad Miller (strained left groin) is expected to start a minor league rehab assignment this week.

REMEMBERING JACKIE

Negro Leagues players Dennis Biddle and James Cobbin took part in a pregame ceremony honouring Jackie Robinson on the 71st anniversary of the Hall of Famer breaking baseball's colour barrier. Biddle joined the Chicago American Giants at the age of 17 in 1953.

BAD WEATHER, NO PROBLEM

With a half-dozen games postponed around the majors Sunday, there were no issues inside the domed Tropicana Field even as severe weather prompted a tornado warning for the ballpark area during the middle innings. There was an announcement made at the stadium that local police and fire officials were monitoring the situation.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (1-0) and Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-1) are the starters Monday night at Atlanta in the first of three games between the teams. Philadelphia is seeking its first seven-game winning streak since September 2012.

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (1-1) will start at home against Texas LHP Martin Perez (1-1) in the opener of a three-game set Monday night.

By Mark Didtler, The Associated Press