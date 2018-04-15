Twins ready for Puerto Rico, Chisox to Oakland after snowout

"You can pretty much bank on the fact early in the year there's a good chance that you might lose a game or two," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "But when it starts to get excessive, it backs you up later in the year. You lose some of the flow that you like to have coming out of spring training, in terms of getting your players into a bit of a rhythm.

"But you can't control it, as the old adage goes, so we're trying to adjust the best way we can," he said.

Part of the adjustment has meant constant changes to the rotation.

Lance Lynn, who signed late in spring training and was scheduled to start Saturday against the White Sox, is getting pushed back until April 20 at Tampa Bay. It will be 10 days between starts for Lynn.

Resetting Lynn's schedule was made to line up Jose Berrios to start in his native Puerto Rico. Jake Odorizzi will start Tuesday's game followed by Berrios. Lynn will be followed by Kyle Gibson in Tampa Bay.

"Sometimes we talk about our game — only the strong survive," Molitor said of the schedule. "It's mental toughness, and this has required a little more than normal."

Molitor has planned an optional workout Monday in Puerto Rico. The Twins have off days on both sides of the two-game series with Cleveland and are allowed an optional workout.

"Baseball's all about a routine, developing a routine and going about yourself every day at the park, knowing when you're going to play and all that stuff," Dozier said. "It does throw you for a loop, I guess, in that sense. At the same time, we make a living ad-libbing. You got to ad-lib in this game and you got to take it in stride."

By Brian Hall, The Associated Press