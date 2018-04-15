QMJHL: Tigres win series vs. Voltigeurs

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Etienne Montpetit stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Victoriaville Tigers shut out the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-0 on Sunday to win their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.
Dominic Cormier and Felix Lauzon both scored in the third period before Jimmy Huntington added an empty-net goal as Victoriaville won the series 4-1.
The Tigres will play the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in a QMJHL semifinal.
Olivier Rodrigue stopped 29 of 31 shots in net for Drummondville.
Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play.
By The Canadian Press
