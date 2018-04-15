QMJHL: Tigres win series vs. Voltigeurs

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Etienne Montpetit stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Victoriaville Tigers shut out the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-0 on Sunday to win their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Dominic Cormier and Felix Lauzon both scored in the third period before Jimmy Huntington added an empty-net goal as Victoriaville won the series 4-1.

The Tigres will play the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in a QMJHL semifinal.

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 29 of 31 shots in net for Drummondville.