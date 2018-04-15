Marlies close out season with 4-3 win over Senators

Jeremy Bracco scored the game-winning goal late in the third period and Ian Scott made 30 saves as the Toronto Marlies tied their franchise record for wins with a 4-3 victory over the Belleville Senators in their season finale on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Bracco, who added an assist, banked in the winner from behind the goal line at 17:07 in the final period. With the victory, the Marlies (54-18-4) equalled their franchise record set in the 2015-16 season.

The win was also the first of Scott's professional career.

Andrew Nielsen, Adam Brooks, Pierre Engvall also scored for the Marlies, who have the best record in the AHL.