Rookies Lucchesi, Villanueva carry Padres past Giants 10-1

SAN DIEGO — Joey Lucchesi struck out nine in six innings, fellow rookie Christian Villanueva homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and the San Diego Padres cruised past San Francisco 10-1 on Sunday to beat the Giants for the third straight game.

Jose Pirela was a home run short of the cycle and had three RBIs for the Padres, who have won five of seven. The Giants have lost four of five.

Lucchesi (2-0) was sharp in outpitching Tyler Beede (0-1) in a matchup of 24-year-old rookies. Lucchesi walked none and his nine strikeouts were his most in four big league starts. The lefty allowed one run and five hits.

Lucchesi became the first pitcher from the 2016 draft class to reach the majors after Dinelson Lamet hurt his right elbow in his final spring training start for the Padres. Lucchesi got a no-decision in his big league debut March 30 against Milwaukee and again in a home start versus the Rockies on April 5 before earning his first win at Colorado on Tuesday.