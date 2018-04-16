Sunday's Games



Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Minnesota 6 Winnipeg 2

(Jets lead series 2-1)

Columbus 5 Washington 4 (OT)

(Blue Jackets lead series 2-0)

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 1

(Penguins lead 2-1)

Vegas 3 Los Angeles 2

(Golden Knights lead series 3-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Boston 113 Milwaukee 107

(Celtics lead the series 1-0)

Indiana 98 Cleveland 80

(Pacers lead the series 1-0)

Oklahoma City 116 Utah 108

(Thunder lead series 1-0)

Houston 104 Minnesota 101

(Rockets lead series 1-0)

---

AHL

Utica 4 Binghamton 3 (OT)

Providence 4 Springfield 2

Toronto 4 Belleville 3

WB/Scranton 3 Hershey 2

Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 1

Manitoba 3 Chicago 1

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit ppd.

Toronto at Cleveland ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota ppd.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit ppd.

Boston 3 Baltimore 1

Oakland 2 Seattle 1

Texas 3 Houston 1 10 innings

National League

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs ppd.

N.Y. Mets 3 Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 7 Miami 3

St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 2

Colorado 6 Washington 5

L.A. Dodgers 7 Arizona 2

San Diego 10 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Philadelphia 10 Tampa Bay 4

---

MLS

Seattle 2 Sporting Kansas City 2

New York City FC 2 Atlanta United FC 2

---

By The Canadian Press

