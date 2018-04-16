Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Minnesota 6 Winnipeg 2
(Jets lead series 2-1)
Columbus 5 Washington 4 (OT)
(Blue Jackets lead series 2-0)
Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 1
(Penguins lead 2-1)
Vegas 3 Los Angeles 2
(Golden Knights lead series 3-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Boston 113 Milwaukee 107
(Celtics lead the series 1-0)
Indiana 98 Cleveland 80
(Pacers lead the series 1-0)
Oklahoma City 116 Utah 108
(Thunder lead series 1-0)
Houston 104 Minnesota 101
(Rockets lead series 1-0)
---
AHL
Utica 4 Binghamton 3 (OT)
Providence 4 Springfield 2
Toronto 4 Belleville 3
WB/Scranton 3 Hershey 2
Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 1
Manitoba 3 Chicago 1
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit ppd.
Toronto at Cleveland ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota ppd.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit ppd.
Boston 3 Baltimore 1
Oakland 2 Seattle 1
Texas 3 Houston 1 10 innings
National League
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs ppd.
N.Y. Mets 3 Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 7 Miami 3
St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 2
Colorado 6 Washington 5
L.A. Dodgers 7 Arizona 2
San Diego 10 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Philadelphia 10 Tampa Bay 4
---
MLS
Seattle 2 Sporting Kansas City 2
New York City FC 2 Atlanta United FC 2
---
By The Canadian Press
