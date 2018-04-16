3 of a kind: Vegas tips Kings 3-2, closes in on series sweep

Drew Doughty played more than 27 1/2 minutes in the star defenceman's return to the Kings' blue line following a one-game suspension for hitting William Carrier in the series opener. Doughty also had partner Jake Muzzin back by his side after he missed the previous seven games with an upper-body injury.

The Golden Knights opened the series with the first two playoff victories in franchise history before their usual raucous fans on the Strip. The Kings kept it close in both games, losing in double overtime in Game 2, but never managed to take a lead on Vegas because they only scored one goal in the two combined games.

Back at Staples Center, the Kings looked more comfortable — but only marginally in this razor-thin series.

The Kings took their first lead of the series 13:14 into Game 3 when Iafallo roofed a shot behind Fleury so quickly that it was initially waved off by the officials, who eventually reversed themselves. Iafallo, the speedy Los Angeles rookie who became a surprise top-liner this season, hadn't scored a goal in his last 12 games since March 3, and he was scratched for Game 2.

Kopitar and Dustin Brown got assists on Iafallo's goal, earning their first points of the post-season. Los Angeles' top-end offensive talent was slow to emerge on the road, where the Knights' persistent two-way game and Fleury's goaltending ruled.

Neither team got much offensive traction in a scoreless second period, but the physical tone of the series remained. Erik Haula butt-ended Kopitar in the face after a cross-check, and Jonathan Marchessault was penalized for retaliating to a hit from Doughty, who then mock-clapped for Marchessault and pointed to his own head.

But the Knights kept pressing and tied it after a prolonged sequence of dominance in which Colin Miller's shot hit the post before Eakin buried Ryan Carpenter's cross-ice pass.

NOTES: Forward Tomas Tatar was a healthy scratch for the Golden Knights. The Slovak scorer had played in all 22 games since Vegas acquired him from Detroit, but has just two points in the last 10. ... Muzzin scored a career-high 42 points during the regular season. To make room for his return, Los Angeles scratched D Paul LaDue, who scored their only previous goal in the series. ... Margot Robbie, David Beckham and injured Dodgers slugger Justin Turner attended the game.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press