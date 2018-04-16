Ion service delayed until end of the year

Residents of Waterloo Region will have to wait at least another eight months before they hop aboard a Ion vehicle.
In a report coming to Waterloo Region council Wednesday, staff announced that due to continuing issues with Bombardier, the manufacturer of the light rail transit vehicles, they will not be able to launch the service until at least December.
The sudden delay has Rob Theodosiou, owner of the Settlement Co. cafés in Kitchener and Waterloo, as well as Abe Erb, upset, especially considering the near two full years of construction in the cities two cores.
“I’m floored. They’re going to have so many lawsuits against them that they’re not going to win,” said Theodosiou. “It’s crazy.”
The LRT project was officially started with groundbreaking in August 2014. The original completion timeline was 2017, but that was delayed until “early” 2018. Now, in the newest update, that has been pushed back to the very end of the calendar year.
“It is insane to think that since the shovels went in the ground that this would be a five to six-year project,” said Theodosiou.
Theodosiou said he plans on taking legal action against the region for disruption to his businesses and this recent delay just adds to his odds.
“I’m going to speak silently through my lawyer,” said Theodosiou.
Theodosiou said he was blindsided by the announcement, claiming he was told weeks ago that it would be up and running by June.
In uptown Waterloo, more than 10 businesses were banking on the launch of LRT this summer to coincide with a licensed patio pilot project by the City of Waterloo. Theodosiou planned marketing initiatives involving riders of the LRT, but that will have to be delayed for now.
Regional Coun. Tom Galloway said he is disappointed by the delay, but he’s confident that Bombardier will be able to meet a June deadline. Missing it comes with severe sanctions.
Waterloo Region “piggybacked” on an order from Metrolinx in an effort to save money on the order. The region’s portion of the order was 14 Flexity Freedom trains. “Most of the vehicles are assembled, but the last vehicle won’t be delivered until June,” said Galloway.
Part of the issue is that more work on the vehicles is required once they arrive in Waterloo Region. Galloway estimates it takes about five months after delivery to get the vehicles fully ready to operate on the tracks.
GrandLinq, the consortium selected to build the system, still has some work remaining to be done on the tracks, but all the construction is complete. All that remains is minor deficiencies.
The region's hopeful June 2018 launch date was as a result of expectations that Bombardier would have all the vehicles delivered by December of 2017.
Galloway said the region is likely to take legal action against Bombardier to recoup extra expenses incurred by the delays.
