Denver Broncos release running back C.J. Anderson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — C.J. Anderson is leaving Denver with a million memories, a Super Bowl ring and no hard feelings.

"It's business, I understand it," Anderson told The Associated Press on Monday after he was released by the Denver Broncos. "I've been here five years and it came to an end. So, I'm excited for the next opportunity."

Where that is, "I don't know," Anderson said. "I have no clue at all."

Possible landing spots include Miami, where Dolphins coach Adam Gase offered him a four-year, $18 million deal in 2016 that Denver matched, and New England, where Patriots coach Bill Belichick is also a big fan.

Anderson hits free agency at an opportune time.

He's 27, has just 683 career carries and is coming off his best season, one in which he played in all 16 games for the first time and ran for a career-best 1,007 yards .

"I would never say it's a good time to be free," Anderson said. "All I ever tried to do was give my best effort to Denver in every way possible. I did that for five years. Now it's time to go and do that for another team."

Anderson wasn't one of the 23 running backs drafted in 2013 but the Cal alum has put up better career numbers than all of those running backs except for one: Steelers star Le'Veon Bell.

Anderson's resume includes a Pro Bowl, two dozen TDs, a pair of playoff touchdowns and numerous game-sealing runs, none bigger than his TD plunge that capped Denver's 24-10 win over Carolina in the Super Bowl three years ago.

Shortly afterward, Gase, who had been his offensive co-ordinator in Denver, offered him the big contract that Broncos GM John Elway ultimately matched.