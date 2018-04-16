Indians donate $37,000 for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Cleveland Indians have donated $37,000 for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

In September, the team decided to donate a playoff share to relief efforts on the island, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria and where large areas remain without power. The donation made Monday, along with $4,000 given by the Cleveland Indians Wives Association, will go directly to communities where Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and catcher Roberto Perez grew up.

The Indians are in Puerto Rico to play a two-game series this week against the Minnesota Twins.

Perez and Lindor made trips to Puerto Rico during the off-season, donating time and some of their own money for bottled water and other goods.