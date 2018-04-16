Georgetown adding NC State 7-foot transfer Omer Yurtseven

WASHINGTON — North Carolina State's Omer Yurtseven is transferring to Georgetown.

The Hoyas announced the addition of the Turkish 7-footer Monday and the signing of four-star guard James Akinjo. Yurtseven will sit next season due to NCAA transfer rules and has two seasons of eligibility.

North Carolina State announced last month that Yurtseven was leaving to pursue a professional career or transfer.

Yurtseven was a five-star prospect who missed his first nine college games amid an NCAA eligibility dispute tied to his overseas career, then never looked comfortable in a bumpy debut season. But he thrived as a sophomore, averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while becoming a 3-point threat.