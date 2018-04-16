Ethridge named women's basketball coach at Washington St

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State has named Kamie Ethridge as its new women's basketball coach.

Ethridge is one of the most decorated women's basketball players in the nation and has been a Division I coach for the past 27 years.

Ethridge played at Texas, where she helped lead the Longhorns to an NCAA title and undefeated season in 1986.

Two years later in Seoul, South Korea, the point guard won an Olympic gold medal with the United States. She was named to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.