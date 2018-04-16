Avs D Samuel Girard out for Game 3 with upper-body injury

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be without defenceman Samuel Girard for Game 3 against Nashville due to an upper-body injury.

The 19-year-old Girard made his Stanley Cup playoff debut during Game 1 in Nashville, only to sit out the second contest with the injury. The Avalanche trail the first-round series 2-0 heading into Monday night's game at the Pepsi Center.

Girard was acquired from Nashville in early November as part of a three-team trade that sent Matt Duchene to Ottawa. Girard had three goals and 17 assists for Colorado in the regular season.

Coach Jared Bednar said Girard is a "big loss for us. We have to move on. The other guys are going to have to pick up the slack."